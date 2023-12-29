Capital Market Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 979,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after buying an additional 30,517 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 338.2% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 37,214 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $3,172,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

PFE stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

