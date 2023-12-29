Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,784 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $149.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $282.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

