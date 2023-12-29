Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 13,908 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 27.1% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $245,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 145,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,220,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $379.60 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

