Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $29,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,727 shares of company stock worth $5,524,594 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

CDNS opened at $273.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.