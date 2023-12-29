BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $112.38 Average PT from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.38.

DOOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get BRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

BRP Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BRP by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BRP by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BRP by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after purchasing an additional 314,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.18%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.