Brokers Offer Predictions for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CapStar Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

CSTR stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.80.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in CapStar Financial during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

