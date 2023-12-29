Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UCBI. Piper Sandler downgraded United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Community Banks has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $35.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

