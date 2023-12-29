Brokerages Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target at $10.38

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.86. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VIZIO by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 1,362,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in VIZIO by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,054,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,941,000 after purchasing an additional 149,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

