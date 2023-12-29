Brokerages Set The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Target Price at $166.41

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $145.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.28. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $343.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 151.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 61,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.