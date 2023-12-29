Brokerages Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) PT at $66.50

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,009,000 after acquiring an additional 168,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,475 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Shares of TRNO opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

