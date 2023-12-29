Brokerages Set QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Target Price at GBX 444.40

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 444.40 ($5.65).

Several brokerages have recently commented on QQ. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.91) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.72) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.34) to GBX 390 ($4.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 0.8 %

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 312 ($3.96) on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 382.40 ($4.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,733.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 319.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

About QinetiQ Group

Get Free Report

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

