Brokerages Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Target Price at $72.60

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PCOR

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,494,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,893.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,494,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,893.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,368 shares of company stock valued at $26,585,834. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.60. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.