Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target at $14.64

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of PEB opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $17.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.26%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,571,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

