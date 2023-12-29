Brokerages Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Price Target at $36.00

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

PARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.98. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 64.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

