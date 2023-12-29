Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price at $6.00

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Leslie’s Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LESL opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,624,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after acquiring an additional 647,841 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 18.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 370,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 196,887 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at $7,423,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 17.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Further Reading

