Brokerages Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) PT at $104.00

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

CPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.0 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 499,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,488,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average is $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $132.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

