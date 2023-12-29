Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target at $20.82

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMBL shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bumble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 8.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Bumble by 17.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bumble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

BMBL opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Bumble has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

