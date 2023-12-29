Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Target Price at $31.50

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 3.25. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,148.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 814,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 748,938 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $24,226,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 765.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,353,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,059 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

