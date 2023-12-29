Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $51.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

