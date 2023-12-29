Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $162,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $260.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.50 and a 52-week high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

