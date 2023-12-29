Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $282.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average is $156.29. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

