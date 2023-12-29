Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $3,850.00 at Wedbush

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,403.71.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,550.47 on Wednesday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,974.58 and a 1 year high of $3,580.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,152.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,026.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

