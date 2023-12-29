BOK Financial Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.11 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.30. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 214.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $481,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

