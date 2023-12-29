Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $260.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.08. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. Biogen’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

