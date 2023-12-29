Benjamin Hohl Sells 1,030 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $15,522.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Benjamin Hohl sold 100 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

ELVN stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $597.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

