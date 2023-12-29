Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 149 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 48,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 283,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

