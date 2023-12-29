Belite Bio’s (BLTE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Belite Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Belite Bio Price Performance

Shares of BLTE opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. Belite Bio has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Belite Bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

