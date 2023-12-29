Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $93.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -82.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,194,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,869,000 after buying an additional 99,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,118,000 after purchasing an additional 909,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,536,000 after purchasing an additional 125,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,017,000 after acquiring an additional 233,393 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

