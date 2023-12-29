Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.13 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

