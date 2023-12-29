Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Basf
Basf Price Performance
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.13 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Basf
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Basf
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.