Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OZK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 324,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 260,368 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 928,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after buying an additional 95,473 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

