Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $61,155.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $529,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $80,205.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,609.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $227,711. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 23.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 150,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 582,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.38. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

