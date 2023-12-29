Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BANC. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

Banc of California Price Performance

Banc of California stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $795.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.20. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 727,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,373,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,366,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

