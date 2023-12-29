Ballast Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.8% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 85,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $343,000. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 40,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

