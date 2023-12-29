Bakkt Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,526 call options on the company. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical volume of 2,052 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bakkt Price Performance

Bakkt stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $628.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 4.48. Bakkt has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Bakkt will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bakkt

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $383,919.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,420,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $79,516.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,960 shares in the company, valued at $471,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $383,919.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,420,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,145,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,651 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bakkt by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

