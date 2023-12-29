Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Receives C$43.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cormark upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDGI

Insider Transactions at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 20,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.40, for a total transaction of C$808,000.00. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 20,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.40, for a total transaction of C$808,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh purchased 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $125,445 and sold 68,400 shares valued at $2,728,875. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BDGI stock opened at C$40.75 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$24.38 and a 52-week high of C$41.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.