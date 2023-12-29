Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Receives C$43.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.11.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cormark upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
Shares of BDGI stock opened at C$40.75 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$24.38 and a 52-week high of C$41.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
