Axos Financial, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.57 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $5.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.44. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million.

AX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Axos Financial stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $57.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 102.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Axos Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

