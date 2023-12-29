AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,715 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

