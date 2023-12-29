Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

TSE:ATH opened at C$4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.71. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$4.40.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$379.24 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 35.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4767981 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

