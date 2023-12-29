AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a market cap of $208.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

