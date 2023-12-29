Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $35,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,613,000 after purchasing an additional 718,985 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

