Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,324 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 45.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 191,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 59,797 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 249,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.8% in the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $256,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

PayPal stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

