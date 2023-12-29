Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,324 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

PYPL opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

View Our Latest Report on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.