Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,860 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Altria Group worth $37,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

