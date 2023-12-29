Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,841 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $26,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KLA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $586.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $597.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.