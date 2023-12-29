Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,305 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

