Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,780 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $33,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

Shares of CI opened at $299.35 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $334.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

