Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,780 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $33,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $299.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.88. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $334.05. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

