Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,401 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $25,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 300,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 11,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.