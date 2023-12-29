Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $34,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after acquiring an additional 452,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after acquiring an additional 883,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SO opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.