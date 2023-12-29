Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $39,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 14.5% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $1,937,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $789.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $691.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $407.27 and a 52 week high of $801.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.